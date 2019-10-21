App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Health sector evolving in India; should take advantage of AI, data analytics: Arvind Panagariya

Panagariya said India's health sector is still very much evolving and very informal as it is still largely dominated by the private sector and government's role largely had been into setting up medical colleges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There is a huge scope for India to improve medical treatment by taking advantage of technical developments such as AI and data analytics, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on October 21.

"With AI (artificial intelligence), data analytics and all the technology there, treatments can perhaps be done better (in India) as we go forward," Panagariya, Professor of Indian Political Economy at the Columbia University, said at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

By taking advantage of the technological changes such as AI and data analytics, India can bring good treatments almost anywhere in the country, he added.

Close

On the pricing issue in the medical industry, he said clearly this is being recognised in the trade agreements as well, citing that in some visible cases, prices have been negotiated between the companies (exporting and importing).

related news

Panagariya said India's health sector is still very much evolving and very informal as it is still largely dominated by the private sector and government's role largely had been into setting up medical colleges.

"The way India started was that largely this was driven by the private sector. Government's role was largely in setting up medical colleges and treatments etc generally, there were some hospitals, but were largely driven by private sector. In the rural areas, the government did set-up the whole infrastructure.

"The biggest problem that India had was that in the rural areas and even in tier 2-3 cities, the qualified doctors are just don't go..and much of the provision is done my people who have just kind of learnt the job or somebody who have worked as an assistant with a doctor," he said.

These are the challenges that India will have to beat, he said, adding the sector will see changes as the reforms have been introduced through The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 21, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.