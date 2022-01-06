MARKET NEWS

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reaches EC office to brief officials on COVID-19 situation in poll-bound states

This will be the second time when Bhushan will brief the EC top brass on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country and in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur in particular.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reached Election commission office to brief the Election Commission officials on the latest Covid situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.

Earlier, he had briefed the poll panel on December 27. During the interaction, the EC had asked the government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the poll-bound states.

The EC could announce the dates for elections in these five states in the next few days.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health Secretary #India #Omicron #Politics #Rajesh Bhushan
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:13 am

