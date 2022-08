The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to fill 320 posts of different categories under the National Health Mission on contractual basis, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The state Cabinet took the decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

It decided to enhance the commission being paid to fair price shop holders on the sale of sugar from existing Rs 7.57 to Rs 50 per quintal and specially subsidised scheme items from 3 per cent to 4 per cent.