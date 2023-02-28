 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Health Ministry lists 'dos and don'ts' for protection against heat wave

PTI
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

As part of a national action plan on heat-related illness, the ministry has advised citizens to avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours besides asking them to not get out in the sun especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Amid an unusual rise in temperatures in some places of the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory, listing the dos and don'ts for protection against the expected heat wave.

The list of 'Dos and Don'ts' comes after the India Meteorological Department issued its first heat warning for 2023.

As part of a national action plan on heat-related illness, the ministry has advised citizens to avoid high-protein food and cooking during the peak summer hours besides asking them to not get out in the sun especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

In the advisory, the ministry has also asked people to drink sufficient water whenever possible, even if not thirsty.