Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal gets three-month extension for central deputation

The central deputation tenure of Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was supposed to end on August 28, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 09:37 PM IST
Lav Agarwal

The Centre on August 26 announced that it has given a three-month extension to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for his central deputation.

His tenure was supposed to end on August 28, 2021.

A statement released by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read: “The competent authority has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Lav Agarwal, IAS (AP: 1996), Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, for a period of three months beyond 28.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Lav Agarwal -- a 49-year-old Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and an engineer --has worked for various state governments before his appointment to the Health Ministry in 2016.

A 1996-batch officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal is an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi graduate. He has been at the forefront of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, addressing the media and attending press briefings.
Tags: #Health Ministry #Lav Agarwal
first published: Aug 26, 2021 09:37 pm

