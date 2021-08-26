Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal gets three-month extension for central deputation

Lav Agarwal

The Centre on August 26 announced that it has given a three-month extension to Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for his central deputation.

His tenure was supposed to end on August 28, 2021.

A statement released by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet read: “The competent authority has approved the proposal of the Department of Health and Family Welfare for extension of the central deputation tenure of Shri Lav Agarwal, IAS (AP: 1996), Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, for a period of three months beyond 28.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Lav Agarwal -- a 49-year-old Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and an engineer --has worked for various state governments before his appointment to the Health Ministry in 2016.

A 1996-batch officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal is an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi graduate. He has been at the forefront of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, addressing the media and attending press briefings.