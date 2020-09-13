172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|health-ministry-issues-sop-for-skill-training-institutes-higher-educational-institutes-for-technical-programs-5834061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID impact | Health Ministry issues SOPs for skill training institutes, technical programmes of higher educational institutes

In the SOP for conduct of teaching activities in classroom, it mandated a distance of 6 ft between chairs and desks, and that classroom activities should be staggered with separate time slots

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 13 issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for skill training institutions and higher education institutions conducting courses in technical programmes requiring lab work to be permitted from September 21.

In the SOP for conducting teaching activities in classroom, it mandated a distance of 6 ft between chairs and desks, and that classroom activities should be staggered with separate time slots.

According to the SOP released, academic scheduling should have a mix of regular classroom teaching, online teaching or assessments.

"Teaching faculty to ensure that they and students wear masks throughout teaching activities," the SOP added.

Sharing of laptops, notebook, stationary etc among students has also been disallowed.
First Published on Sep 13, 2020 11:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

