Health Ministry deploys teams in Punjab, Chandigarh to help review public health measures

The Centre is deploying high-level teams to Punjab and Chandigarh for 10 days to assist their administrations in managing the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, these teams will help strengthen public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 patients with the aim to reduce fatalities.

The two-member teams will also guide the state and Union Territory administrations in effectively addressing challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The teams comprise a community medicine expert from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and an epidemiologist from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

As of September 6, Punjab had reported a total of 61,527 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 15,870 were categorised as “active” by the state. The state has registered 1,739 deaths. The Union Health Ministry said that Punjab was testing 37,546 persons per 10 lakh population – above India’s average figure of 34,593. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.9 percent.

Chandigarh had reported 5,502, including 2,143 active cases.

India has so far recorded more than 41.1 lakh cases COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of these, over 8.6 lakh are active cases while more than 31.8 lakh patients have recovered. The death toll from the infectious disease stands at 70,626.

With more than 8.6 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest infections so far followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.8 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (4.5 lakh).