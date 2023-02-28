 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Health ministry asks states to monitor heat-related illnesses, deaths from March 1

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST

Various districts in India are experiencing unusually high temperatures for this time of the year

A severe heatwave swept through large swathes of India in April, the third hottest April in 122 years, the last being in 1901 (Image: AFP)

The Union Health Ministry has directed states to begin surveillance of heat-related illnesses and deaths from March 1, as various districts experience unusually high temperatures for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of “abnormal” temperatures in February and true to the forecast, the month has been exceptionally hot for large parts of the country.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted an unusually hot March.

