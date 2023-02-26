 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urges stakeholders to work towards building confidence in Indian drugs' quality

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

It is of critical importance to ensure that the country's regulatory mechanisms are of impeccable standards that are sustained over time and space.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all the stakeholders on Sunday to steadfastly work towards building trust and confidence in the quality of Indian drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in domestic and export markets.

It is of critical importance to ensure that the country's regulatory mechanisms are of impeccable standards that are sustained over time and space, Mandaviya said as he inaugurated a two-day "chintan shivir" on "Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement" in Hyderabad.

"How can we ensure that the confidence of the consumers of pharmaceuticals manufactured in India is upheld? I urge all the stakeholders to steadfastly work towards making the Indian drugs regulatory system among the best in the world, which could be emulated by other countries," he said.

In his inaugural address, Mandaviya underlined the focus of the deliberative forum, saying, "The chintan shivir is a platform for all the stakeholders in the pharma and health sectors to deliberate on pathways for cohesive and synergistic approaches for building robust and resilient regulatory systems." Various agencies across the Centre and states form important components to ensure that the pharmaceuticals manufactured in the country and consumed by domestic and international consumers are of the highest quality and adhere to the standard global manufacturing protocols, the minister said.