Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to release State Food Safety Index tomorrow

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya (File image)

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release the "State Food Safety Index (SFSI)" on June 7, at an event to be organised by the the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in New Delhi on the occasion of World Food Safety Day.

SFSI, an annual assessment released by FSSAI, serves as a tool to propel states and Union territories to enhance their performance and establish robust food safety systems within their jurisdictions.

Last year, Tamil Nadu had secured the top rank, replacing Gujarat, which emerged as second. Maharashtra was ranked third, Himachal Pradesh fourth, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh tied at fifth, Kerala sixth, Uttarakhand seventh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh tied at eighth, Karnataka ninth and Rajasthan tenth.

Among the large states, Andhra Pradesh was the poorest performer in SFSI 2022.

Mandaviya, at the event on June 7, will also interact with scientific panels constituted by FSSAI to "underline the government’s commitment to evidence-based decision-making, scientific risk assessment, and the pursuit of food safety standards", an official release said.

The event will also include an award ceremony for the winners of the "Eat Right Challenge" that was launched in districts across the country to promote healthy eating habits. In this challenge, a total of 260 districts participated and a total of 31 districts successfully scored 75 percent and above marks.

Meanwhile, the FSSAI will release three key manuals related to the methods of analysis of fish and fish products, cereal and cereal products, and beverages including tea, coffee and chicory, the release noted.