Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of AIIMS on Wednesday

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST
In a tweet in Hindi, Mandaviya said that he met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, New Delhi and enquired about his health.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of weakness following a fever, and enquired about his health.

"Singh's condition is stable," a doctor at the hospital said.

The health minister wished Singh a speedy recovery.

The 89-year-old former prime minister was admitted to a private ward of the cardioneuro centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, the doctor said.

Singh had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but turned weak and was on fluids.
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:22 am

