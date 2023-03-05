 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Health Minister Mandaviya makes surprise visit to NEET-PG exam centre in Patiala

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

”Visited NEET-PG exam centre in Patiala, Punjab, and took stock of the arrangements,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday made a surprise visit to review the security arrangements at a NEET-PG exam centre in Patiala.

He also interacted with the candidates’ parents during his visit.This is the first time that the Union Health minister has visited a National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) exam centre during an examination, a ministry statement said.

”Visited NEET-PG exam centre in Patiala, Punjab, and took stock of the arrangements,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He appeared satisfied with the arrangements and extended his best wishes to the students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG exams.”