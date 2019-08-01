App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves National Medical Commission Bill in Rajya Sabha

Highlighting key features of the bill, the minister said there are some apprehensions by the Indian Medical Association and doctors but the bill will in no way cause "inconvenience to students".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress and Samajwadi Party on August 1 urged the government to withdraw a provision in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that aims to provide license to 3.5 lakh unqualified non-medical persons to practise modern medicine, saying it will "institutionalise quackery."

The bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was moved by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for passage in the Upper House despite stiff protest from the medical fraternity who fear it would lead to deterioration of medical education and degradation of healthcare services.

Suggesting three key amendments to the bill while initiating a debate in Rajya Sabha, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged the government to drop a provision which he said will "legalise quackery" under Section 32 of the bill and refer it to a Select Committee because this provision was not in the original bill that was vetted by a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health.

Close

Besides, he said the current representation of members in the NMC is against the interest of states. Currently, the bill provides for representation of 14 members each from the Centre, six members from states and five to be elected from medical background.

related news

With this kind of representation, southern states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will get an opportunity once in 12 years, he said, and suggested the government increase state representation to 15 at least in the commission.

Lastly, Ramesh demanded the government to amend a clause to ensure the NMC regulates fee for up to 75 per cent seats in private medical colleges and deemed universities instead of 50 per cent seats proposed in the bill.

"This provision will open floodgates to privatisation in medical education. I believe in privatisation. But I do not believe in privatisation in medical education," he said, and urged members irrespective of political party affiliation to support his amendments.

Noting that the intent of the bill is noble but the content is dangerous, Ramesh said, "Let us focus on content" and urged members irrespective of party affiliation to support his amendments

There are 76,000 MBBS seats in the country, out of which 40,000 in government colleges and 36,000 in private sector. Out of 36,000 seats, 30,000 seats are in private colleges and the rest 6,000 seats in deemed universities, he added.

Supporting Ramesh's amendment on scrapping Section 32 of the bill, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav -- who examined the bill as chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health -- said this provision need to be removed.

He also observed, "the bill is tilting balance of power to the Centre" even as he suggested the government hold NEET counselling in a more transparent manner.

Earlier after moving the bill for passage, the Union Health Minister said out of 56 recommendations made by a parliamentary panel, the government has fully accepted 40 of them, seven partially and rejected nine of them.

Highlighting key features of the bill, the minister said there are some apprehensions by the Indian Medical Association and doctors but the bill will in no way cause "inconvenience to students".

He sought "unanimous" support to the bill, saying it is a very important legislation to improve medical education in the country.

Participating in the debate, BJP leader Suresh Prabhu stressed on quality of education and medical services in the country and importance of conforming to national standards.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.