Health facilities should be upgraded to face third wave: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Upgradation of health infrastructure was now a priority for his government, Thackeray said.

PTI
June 04, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said health facilities in rural areas should be upgraded to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

His government will provide all help to district administrations for this, he said after the virtual inauguration of an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

District authorities should increase oxygen production capacity and expand testing facilities, Thackeray said. "District administrations should start planning so that a third wave can be dealt with effectively," he said. There should be no shortage of oxygen in districts, he added.

The government will provide all assistance to strengthen the health infrastructure, Thackeray assured.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Jun 4, 2021 08:56 pm

