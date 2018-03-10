App
Mar 10, 2018 12:05 PM IST

Heads of 23 nations to attend International Solar Alliance Summit

The summit assumes significance in view of India's ambitious renewable energy target of having 175 GW clean energy capacities including 100 GW solar and 60 GW wind power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Heads of 23 nations and 10 ministerial representatives of different countries will attend the first International Solar Alliance Summit, co-hosted by India and France, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Sunday.

The summit will deliberate on finance mechanism for the promotion of solar energy, crowd-funding and technology transfer. Demonstrative projects will be showcased by different nations.

President Ram Nath Kovind will co-host the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron. It will focus on various aspects of promoting solar energy in the 121 countries associated with International Solar Alliance (ISA).

"India welcomes esteemed dignitaries from Guinea, Tuvalu, DR Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius for the International Solar Alliance Summit," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of external affairs ministry.

Several global bankers have confirmed their participation at the event including Werner Hoyer, President & Chairman, European Investment Bank, K V Kamath, President, BRICS Development Bank, Nandita Parshad, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Banbang Susantono, Vice President, ASIAN Development Bank.

