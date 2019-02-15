‘He protected the country, but had no protection for himself when he needed it': Wife of slain CRPF soldier

The wife of CRPF jawan H Guru, who was killed in the terrorist attack on the force's convoy in Kashmir on Thursday, has a strong message for the government: “Kill them all in the same manner they killed my husband.”

Guru, a native of Maddur in Karnataka’s Mandya district, was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to News18, Guru's wife Kalavathi said she learnt about his demise only after 11pm. “I received a call from my husband yesterday but I was unable to take it as I was preoccupied with some work. By the time I called back, his phone was out of reach. I had the chance to speak to him one last time, but my fate was as fatal as that of was my husband,” she said, tears rolling down her cheeks.

“I demand my husband back. If those who protect the borders continue to die all the time then send them back to their homes. At least let them care for their families,” she added.

Kalavathi said Guru was in Srinagar and did not tell her that he was leaving for Pulwama. “He used to talk about the difficulties in his job of protecting the border. He worked in extreme weather conditions in many parts of the country. I was extremely proud of my husband for protecting the country. But when he needed it, he himself had no protection,” she said, while repeating her demand of killing the terrorists who killed Guru.

District minister CS Puttaraju on Friday announced that Kavitha will be given government job. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa also expressed condolences on the attack.