HDFC raises retail lending rate by 10 bps

Ahead of the Reserve Bank's monetary policy announcement, mortgage lender HDFC increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points with immediate effect.

The new rates vary from 8.80 to 9.05 percent on various slabs of loans.

The interest rate for an amount upto Rs 30 lakhs is 8.85 percent, while it is 9 percent for an amount between Rs 30.01 lakhs and Rs 75 lakhs and the rate for an amount above Rs 75.01 lakhs is 9.05 percent.

The interest rate for loans applied by women is 0.05 percent less in every slab.

On September 29, state-run Punjab National Bank had increased its benchmark lending rates or MCLR for short-term loans by up to 0.2 percent, effective Monday. With the revision, PNB's overnight marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) now stands at 8.2 percent as against 7.9 percent.

The MCLR for a one-month tenor were raised to 8.10 percent from 8.05 percent earlier.

In the fourth monetary policy review to be announced on October 5, RBI is expected to raise repo rate by 25 bps.

An increase in the repo rate will be driven mainly on concerns over inflation and a weak rupee.