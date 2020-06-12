App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC cuts lending rate by 20 basis points

Rates across the banking system have headed south in the last few months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government work in tandem to propel the slowing economy.

PTI
 
 
Leading mortgage lender HDFC on Friday slashed its lending rate by 20 basis points amid a gradual decline in cost of borrowing across the system.

The move is in line with rate cuts by lenders like State Bank of India.

"HDFC reduces its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 20 basis points (bps), with effect from June 12, 2020," the company said in a statement.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan and non-home loan customers, it said.

New rates will now range between 7.65-7.95 per cent for existing salaried home loan customers.

Rates across the banking system have headed south in the last few months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government work in tandem to propel the slowing economy.

The RBI last month cut the policy rate by 40 basis points to a historical low of 4 percent to spur growth amid the COVID-19 crisis.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd #India #Market news #RBI

