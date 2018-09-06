App
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank is India's most valued brand for 5th year in a row: Report

Insurance brand LIC comes in at the second spot ($19.8 billion) due to the key role played by its pension plan business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Bank retained its top spot in the BrandZ India Top 50 for the fifth year in a row, growing its brand value by 21 percent to $21.7 billion in 2018.

The lender earned top spot, having built a reputation for its sustainable livelihood initiative by introducing smaller loans worth as little as $175 that can be accessed through its bank branches, WPP and Kantar Millward Brown's BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report said.

Insurance brand LIC comes in at the second spot ($19.8 billion) due to the key role played by its pension plan business, while Tata Consultancy Services ranked third ($15 billion), having leveraged digital technologies to drive growth and business transformation.

Other new high-ranking brands include e-commerce retailer Flipkart (No 11, $4.1 billion), e-commerce payment wallet Paytm (No 12, $4.1 billion) and Zee TV (No 15, $3.8 billion).

The collective value of the country's top 50 brands grew 34 percent in 2018, according to the report, boosted by rising consumer confidence, the country's return to rapid economic growth and consumers becoming brand aware.

Since its launch five years ago, the total value of the top 50 Indian brands grew 110 percent to $146.1 billion, pipping the 76 percent rise for the top 50 Chinese brands and 60 percent growth for the global top 50 over the same period, it said.

"A booming economy and an increasingly digital world are re-shaping India's brand landscape and creating new opportunities. Brands that get it right, regardless of whether they are established players or newcomers are reaping the rewards," said David Roth, chief executive officer EMEA and Asia, The Store WPP.

"However, there is no room for complacency in this fast-paced environment where so many ambitious companies are ready to rise to the occasion," he added.

Trust is an important key driver of brand value, with its impact on corporate performance a key theme in this year's ranking, according to the report.

Highly trusted brands in the 2018 ranking have a value that is 86 percent higher than those low in trust, and the opportunities for brands to compete on this parameter have risen as greater access to online information and social media have led to increased consumer knowledge, it noted.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:47 pm

tags #HDFC #India

