HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs in 19 cities to help customers withdraw cash amid COVID-19 restrictions

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases being reported in India and the subsequent coronavirus restrictions that have been imposed in most parts of the country, HDFC Bank has deployed mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in 19 cities across the country.

The cities where the HDFC mobile ATMs have been deployed are Mumbai, Salem, Pune, Dehradun, Chennai, Lucknow, Hosur, Ludhiana, Trichy, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Vijayawada, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, and Allahabad.

HDFC Bank said on April 24 it has deployed mobile ATMs across India to assist customers during the lockdown. These will be deployed at restricted or sealed areas, so that people do not have to move out of their locality to withdraw cash, the lender said in its press release.

Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions at the mobile ATMs, which will be operational at each location for a limited period.

The Mobile ATMs are expected to cover three to four stops in one day. People are expected to form a queue to withdraw cash while the machine is deployed in their vicinity while maintaining strict social distancing.

S Sampathkumar, Group Head, Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business, HDFC Bank, said: “We hope our mobile ATM will provide great support to people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood.”

He added: “During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone stay home and stay safe as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID-19. This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic.”

During last year’s lockdown, HDFC Bank had deployed mobile ATMs in more than 50 cities, which had benefitted lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.