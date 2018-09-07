App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech names Prateek Aggarwal as new CFO

"The company constituted a committee of the Board to review internal and external candidates and selected Aggarwal as a successor to Chanana," the statement said.

HCL Technologies on Friday named Prateek Aggarwal as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from October 1, 2018. Aggarwal will replace Anil Chanana, who will step down from his position on October 1 and would retire from the company on December 31, HCL Tech said in a statement.

A graduate in commerce from SRCC, Delhi, Aggarwal holds an MBA degree from IIM, Calcutta. This is his second stint at HCL Tech, the statement said.

Overall, Aggarwal has over 27 years of industry experience in finance. He has worked with Hindustan Unilever, GECIS/Genpact, among others.
