HCL provides 17 imported ready-to-use oxygen plants to Delhi govt

IT firm HCL Technologies on Saturday announced that it has provided 17 ready-to-use imported oxygen plants to the Delhi government.

These plants are aimed at ensuring oxygen support to COVID-19 patients across various hospitals in the national capital as well as enabling the Delhi government to be adequately prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic, it said.

These plants were inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra in a virtual ceremony.

The oxygen plants have been imported from France and are now deployed across seven hospitals in the city, the company said in a statement.

The total combined capacity of the 17 plants is 7,300 litres per minute (LPM).

The 17 plants are part of the total 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants that HCL has committed to provide to the state government.

The remaining four plants have also arrived in Delhi and will be installed over the next few days, the company added.