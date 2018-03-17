App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC winds up Sagayam-led panel on illegal mining

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and G Jayachandran passed an order on Friday winding up the commission headed by IAS officer U Sagayam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court has wound up the one-man commission appointed by it to probe into illegal granite mining activities in Madurai.

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and G Jayachandran passed an order on Friday winding up the commission headed by IAS officer U Sagayam.

The commission has already submitted its report to the high court.

The Madras High Court had on September 11, 2014, ordered the appointment of former Madurai District Collector Sagayam as Special Officer/Legal Commissioner to conduct a probe into all granite mining contracts and licences given to various private companies in Tamil Nadu and to find if there was any misuse.

The high court also dismissed a plea moved by private mining firm PRP Granites, seeking to allow them to carry out mining in locations other than Madurai and to export granites.

However, the court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the authority concerned to prove their case and seek permission.

The petitioner submitted that the authorities had communicated to the Reserve Bank of India seeking to freeze its accounts and asked ports in Tamil Nadu not to permit granite export from that city, resulting in their entire business being stalled for over five years.

tags #Current Affairs #illegal mining #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC