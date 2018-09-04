App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC sets aside CVC's graft inquiry against Walmart India

The high court had in an April 2016 interim order directed CVC not to file any criminal complaint against Walmart.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's inquiry into bribery allegations against American retail giant Walmart's Indian arm.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Walmart India's plea challenging the CVC proceedings. "Writ petition is allowed. The inquiry is set aside," the court said.

CVC had initiated an investigation into the retail company after a US-based media house had reported that Walmart had allegedly bribed Indian government officials to obtain custom clearances and permission to open and run stores here.

The high court had in an April 2016 interim order directed CVC not to file any criminal complaint against Walmart. The direction was extended from time to time during the pendency of the proceedings before the high court.

The court had earlier observed that CVC was empowered to inquire or investigate a complaint against officials for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, but a news report would not prima facie constitute a complaint.
