App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | HC seeks report from prison authorities on steps taken to prevent COVID-19 spread in jail

"Let a report be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent as to what steps have been taken to protect the prisoners from COVID-19 pandemic like social distancing etc. in jail.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Delhi High Court has sought a report from authorities on steps taken for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in jails here. Justice Brijesh Sethi issued the direction while hearing the interim bail plea of an accused in a murder case who cited potential risk of COVID-19 infection to seek the relief.

"Let a report be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent as to what steps have been taken to protect the prisoners from COVID-19 pandemic like social distancing etc. in jail.

"Let nominal roll of petitioner (accused) be requisitioned for the next date of hearing," the court said.

Close
It also sought response of the prison authorities on the application for interim relief moved by the accused and the matter was listed for further hearing on April 29.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 10:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.