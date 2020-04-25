Coronavirus pandemic | HC seeks report from prison authorities on steps taken to prevent COVID-19 spread in jail

"Let a report be called from the concerned Jail Superintendent as to what steps have been taken to protect the prisoners from COVID-19 pandemic like social distancing etc. in jail.
The Delhi High Court has sought a report from authorities on steps taken for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in jails here. Justice Brijesh Sethi issued the direction while hearing the interim bail plea of an accused in a murder case who cited potential risk of COVID-19 infection to seek the relief.
"Let nominal roll of petitioner (accused) be requisitioned for the next date of hearing," the court said.
