HC seeks Maha's reply on PIL over retired cops overstaying in quarters

The Bombay High Court today issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over a public interest litigation, which alleged that many police officials and their families continued to occupy police quarters even after their retirement.

A bench of Justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar directed the state to file its reply within four weeks.

The PIL was filed by traffic constable Sunil Toke, in which he alleged that around 1,850 retired personnel of the Mumbai Police currently continued to illegally occupy the police quarters in the city.

This, while 2,500 serving policemen await allotment of the official housing, he said.

Toke sought the court's direction to the state home department to evict the illegal occupants of the police quarters.

He has also sought that such offenders be directed to pay the house rent, power dues, etc for the time that they have occupied the police quarters illegally.