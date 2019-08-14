App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on plea to ensure Ola, Uber adhere to city taxi scheme

The petition has claimed that under the scheme, the licensee -- like Ola and Uber -- are responsible for the quality of drivers, their police verification and their conduct with passengers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on August 14 sought response of the AAP government and app-based cab service providers, Ola and Uber, on a PIL seeking directions to the two companies to adhere to the city taxi scheme of 2015.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, ANI Technologies, which operates under the name Ola, and Uber India seeking their stand on the plea by an NGO which has alleged that the two companies are not complying with the scheme.

NGO Art of Learning Foundation, in its plea has also contended that the two companies as well as the Delhi government have been unable to ensure the safety and welfare of passengers travelling in the cabs operated by Ola and Uber.

Close

The petition has claimed that under the scheme, the licensee -- like Ola and Uber -- are responsible for the quality of drivers, their police verification and their conduct with passengers.

related news

The plea has referred to news reports of several instances where safety and security of passengers, including women, have been put at risk by the conduct of the drivers of app-based cabs and said that the companies have taken action, that too of suspending the driver, only in cases where the complainant has filed an FIR for rape or sexual assault.

The NGO has sought directions to the two companies to sensitise their drivers on how to behave with women, children, disabled persons and senior citizens travelling in cabs controlled by them.

It has also sought a direction to Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal, to formulate suitable laws to regulate the bike services launched by Ola in the national capital region.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Companies #Delhi High Court #India #Ola #Uber

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.