App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC seeks Delhi govt response on plea to implement 7th pay commission in pvt school

The plea also sought implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016 and to pay consequent arrears of wages and benefits along with interest at the market rate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Delhi High Court on January 8 sought response of the city government on a plea by 89 employees, including teachers, of a private school, seeking implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Justice Suresh Kait also sought reply of DAV College Managing Committee and DAV Public School, Rohini, on the petition filed by the employees, including teachers, instructors, librarians and maids, seeking payment of revised allowance and other benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2016.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 23.

The petition, filed through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, sought directions to the school to pay the employees allowances and other benefits including arrears of Dearness Allowance in terms of 6th Pay Commission with effect from January 1, 2006 and all the consequential benefits thereof on a par with their counterparts in schools of Delhi government.

related news

The plea also sought implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016 and to pay consequent arrears of wages and benefits along with interest at the market rate.

It also sought directions to Delhi government's Directorate of Education to take action against the school in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act for alleged failure on its part to implement the recommendations.

According to the petitioners, the school was legally bound to implement the provisions of the 6th and 7th pay commissions from 2006 and 2016 respectively on a par with their counterparts serving in other state run schools.

They also submitted that they are presently drawing pay in terms of the 6th Pay Commission except that pay, allowances and other benefits including DA have not been given to them at the rates corresponding to what are given to their counterparts in Delhi government schools.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #7th Pay Comission #Delhi High Court #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.