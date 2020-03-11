App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for adequate measures to combat coronavirus

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on March 11 sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus.

The petition, by lawyer Triveni Potekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.

According to the Union health ministry, there are 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi HC #Health #India

