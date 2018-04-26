App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 26, 2018 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

HC reserves orders on India Cements' plea

The Madras High Court today reserved its orders on an appeal filed by the India Cements Limited (ICL), challenging a single-judge order of the court dismissing its plea seeking a stay of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with a transaction involving the Cricket South Africa (CSA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court today reserved its orders on an appeal filed by the India Cements Limited (ICL), challenging a single-judge order of the court dismissing its plea seeking a stay of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice in connection with a transaction involving the Cricket South Africa (CSA).

According to India Cements, an Indian Premier League (IPL) game, scheduled to be conducted in India in April, 2009 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), of which the ICL is a franchise, was rescheduled in view of the general elections scheduled around the same time.

The Union government had, for security reasons, advised the BCCI to reschedule the match.

As the schedule could not be altered, the BCCI had resolved to shift the venue of the match to South Africa.

related news

The ICL had voiced its concern about the change of venue and to alleviate the associated concerns and costs.

The BCCI had agreed to support the franchise with regard to the additional expenses to be incurred by it, which included the costs of travel and accommodation.

It was submitted that because of the paucity of time, there was no written agreement between the BCCI and the ICL.

Alleging infraction of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions, the ED had filed a complaint against the ICL and its officers before the deputy director of the agency in Mumbai.

A show-cause notice was issued to the company, which had explained that no amount was paid by the BCCI to the CSA on behalf of the ICL. The company had also submitted that there were no contraventions of the FEMA.

The ED had then issued a notice seeking a personal hearing, following which the ICL filed a petition before the Madras High Court, alleging that it was issued by "non-recording the reasons".

A single judge of the court had, on March 2, 2017, dismissed the petition filed by the ICL, stating that the reasons were clearly disclosed by the office of the Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate, Mumbai.

The ED deputy director's office had specifically indicated that the case required an in-depth examination and that it had not determined the case against the ICL or passed an order adverse to its interest, the judge said.

The company's present appeal has challenged the single-judge order.

A division bench of justices K K Sasidharan and R Subramanian, after hearing the arguments, reserved its orders.

G Rajagopalan, Additional Solicitor General of India, appeared on behalf of the ED. He was assisted by G Hema, the ED counsel.

tags #Current Affairs #Legal

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.