 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

HC quashes clause in Chhattisgarh govt's ad providing 100% quota for women in nursing college posts

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

The classification between men and women for certain posts was permissible and such classification cannot be called arbitrary or unjustified, the petitioners said.

The Chhattisgarh High Court has quashed a clause in an advertisement given by the state government providing "100 per cent reservation" to women for recruitment to posts of assistant professors and demonstrators in nursing colleges, terming it unconstitutional.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas also struck down a provision in Schedule III of the Chhattisgarh Medical Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2013, which stated that only women are eligible for direct recruitment to the posts of demonstrators and assistant professors in government nursing colleges.

The bench on Thursday gave the order after hearing petitions filed by Abhay Kumar Kispotta, Dr Ajay Tripathi, Alyus Xalxo and others challenging the advertisement, their lawyers Ghanshyam Kahsyap and Nelson Panna said on Saturday.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPSC) had published the advertisement on December 8, 2021, to fill posts of assistant professors (nursing) and demonstrators for different subjects, and as per clause 5 of the advertisement, only women were eligible for recruitment and appointment, they said.