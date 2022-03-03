HC orders Andhra govt to develop Amaravati as capital

Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on March 3 ordered the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to develop Amaravati as the capital city as per the master plan and not to use the 33,000-odd acres of land pooled from the farmers by the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu government for any purpose other than building the capital city.

In a setback to the YSR Congress government, which was keen to dump the Greenfield capital city project at Amaravati and look at having three capital cities for Andhra, the High Court also ordered handing over the developed plots in three months to the farmers who had parted their lands for building the capital city at Amaravati.

The Court on March 3 ordered the Reddy government to develop infrastructure in the land pooled from the farmers at Amaravati and hand over the developed lands to the farmers as promised under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act.

The High Court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by the farmers, who contested the decision of the Reddy government to develop three capital cities instead of unified Greenfield capital city for which they had parted their lands.

Pointing out to the irrevocable guarantees promised to the farmers of Amaravati under the CRDA Act, the Court said the current government has no right to use the pooled land for purposes other than building a capital city at Amaravati.

The full bench of Andhra High Court headed by chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing over 100 petitions filed by the farmers.

The farmers had contested the decision of the Reddy government to shift the government offices away from Amaravati and challenged the two bills passed by the Reddy government – AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the AP CRDA Repeal Bill.

Months after coming to power in Andhra in May 2019, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had decided to scrap the unified Greenfield capital city project that was half-way built and instead develop three capitals – executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool, while retaining administrative capital at Amaravati.

However, the High Court ordered a status quo while responding to hundreds of petitions filed by the farmers, who contested the government's three capitals plan claiming that it would adversely affect their rights, having parted their fertile agricultural lands for the capital city construction and waiting for allotment of developed plots for years.

The High Court had in August 2000 ordered the Reddy government not to alienate the lands pooled by the farmers till further orders.

On March 3, the High Court ordered the Reddy government to develop infrastructure for the nine theme cities in Amaravati as promised by the previous regime of Chandrababu Naidu in the lands pooled by the farmers at Amaravti and allot the developed plots to farmers within three months.