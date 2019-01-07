Delhi HC says no to plea seeking ban on 'The Accidental Prime Minister' trailer

The Delhi High Court on January 7 refused to entertain a plea seeking to suspend the trailer of the upcoming movie "The Accidental Prime Minister" and asked the petitioner to file it as a public interest litigation.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru disposed of the plea which was filed by the petitioner in her personal capacity.

The judge made it clear that it has not examined the controversy raised in the plea.

The plea alleged that provisions of the Cinematograph Act are being misused and the film producer has released the trailer affecting, harming the image of the office of the prime minister and giving a bad name at the national and international level.