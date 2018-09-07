HC junks PIL accusing Congress, BJP of model code of conduct violation during Gujarat polls

The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to enquire into alleged violation of model code of conduct by BJP and Congress during campaigns for Gujarat polls last year.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao declined to entertain the plea, saying it should have been moved in the Gujarat High Court.

The petition by two real estate businessmen, one from Andhra Pradesh and the other from Delhi, alleged inaction on the part of the EC despite several representations to it regarding the issue.

It also claimed that despite sending a reminder to the EC, it did not give a response or take any action against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The petitioners, Mohammed Sultan and Kamal Tyagi, claimed that alleged pre-poll promises made by the Congress party to provide reservation to the Patidar community amounted to violation of the model code of conduct.

Their plea also claimed that such practices amounted to "prying on cast and community sentiments" to secure political loyalty.