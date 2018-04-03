HC issues notice to Centre, state on PIL seeking action on reducing air-water pollution

The Madras High Court today issued notice to the Centre and state government on a public interest litigation seeking a direction to both to take appropriate action on a war-footing to implement the Air Pollution Control Act and reduce air and water pollution.

The plea was filed an NGO -- Global Warming Environment Protecting Society.

The petitioner submitted that poor implementation and monitoring of the Air Pollution Control Act led to increase in pollution levels and wanted both the union and state governments to implement it properly on a war-footing.

The petitioner said he had already made a representation in this regard, but as there was no response he filed the present petition.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice A Selvam issued notice and posted the matter for further hearing to April 16. PTI COR BN KJ KJ .