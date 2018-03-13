HC grants anticipatory bail to 2 Dhinakaran supporters

The Madras High Court today granted anticipatory bail to disqualified MLAs P Vetrivel and Thanga Tamilselvan supporting sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran who moved the court apprehending arrest in connection with a case registered against them.

Granting the relief, Justice A D Jagadish Chandra directed that they should stay in Madurai and appear before Thallakulam police station for a period of two weeks.

A case was registered against them for allegedly preventing the police from discharging their duty at the Secretariat on March 1.

In their petitions, they submitted that after the split in the AIADMK, they joined the faction of AIADMK (Amma wing) headed by V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran, due to which they were disqualified as MLAs.

The ruling faction wanted to take revenge against them and has been indulging in filing 'false' criminal cases against them, they alleged.

They alleged that there was large-scale irregularities in awarding tenders for laying major road projects and they had gone to meet officials concerned at the secretariat.

While Tamilselvan went inside the secretariat, Vetrivel alleged that two inspectors posted at the gate abused him in filthy language and physically manhandled him while he was trying to address the media.

He attempted to prevent the assault but could not. He also tried to convince the police personnel that he was only doing his lawful duty but in vain, Vetrivel submitted.

Tamilselvan was not present at the time, it was submitted.