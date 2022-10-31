English
    HC extends stay on order directing ASI survey at Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex

    The original suit sought restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi Mosque currently stands.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST
    The Allahabad High Court, which is hearing a petition in connection with a 1991 Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque suit in Varanasi, was on Monday informed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) that it will obey the court's direction in the matter.

    Justice Prakash Padia also extended till November 30 the interim stay on a Varanasi court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.

    Following a court order on October 18, an affidavit was filed by the Director General of the ASI.

    It stated that the ASI is ready to obey the court directions, according to sources.

    Justice Padia fixed the next hearing on November 11, 2022 on the petition of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid, the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee of Varanasi and others challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

    The original suit sought restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple at the site where the Gyanvapi Mosque currently stands.

    The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque is a part of the temple.
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 04:26 pm
