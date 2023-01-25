 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

HC directs Telangana govt to celebrate Republic Day as per Centre’s rules

CR Sukumar
Jan 25, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

The court was admitting a writ petition filed by a citizen against the Telangana government for not conducting the Republic Day celebrations as per the standard operating procedure formulated by the Union Home Ministry

The petition before the High Court comes amidst a deepening rift between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the office of the Governor, Tamilisai Soudararajan, where the latter was asked to hold the Republic Day fete at Raj Bhavan

The Hyderabad High Court on January 25 directed the Telangana state government to celebrate Republic Day on January 26 as per the guidelines of the Union Government, while turning down the excuse of the state government that usual celebrations were not being held in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Admitting a writ petition filed by a citizen against the Telangana government for not conducting the Republic Day celebrations in its true spirit and fervour as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by the Union Home Ministry, the High Court passed these directives.
The petitioner, K. Srinivas, had drawn the attention of the court to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry which stipulate that all the States and Union Territories should celebrate the Republic Day.

The petition before the High Court comes amidst a deepening rift between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the office of the Governor, Tamilisai Soudararajan, where the latter was asked to hold the Republic Day fete at Raj Bhavan.
This move would have left Telangana as the only Indian state that will not host an official Republic Day event with the Chief Minister and Governor attending the fete.

ALSO READ: BRS meet: KCR targets two birds with one stone - national image, counter dissidence