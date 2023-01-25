HC directs Telangana govt to celebrate Republic Day as per Centre’s rules

The petition before the High Court comes amidst a deepening rift between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the office of the Governor, Tamilisai Soudararajan, where the latter was asked to hold the Republic Day fete at Raj Bhavan

The Hyderabad High Court on January 25 directed the Telangana state government to celebrate Republic Day on January 26 as per the guidelines of the Union Government, while turning down the excuse of the state government that usual celebrations were not being held in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Admitting a writ petition filed by a citizen against the Telangana government for not conducting the Republic Day celebrations in its true spirit and fervour as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) formulated by the Union Home Ministry, the High Court passed these directives.

The petitioner, K. Srinivas, had drawn the attention of the court to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry which stipulate that all the States and Union Territories should celebrate the Republic Day.

The petition before the High Court comes amidst a deepening rift between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with the office of the Governor, Tamilisai Soudararajan, where the latter was asked to hold the Republic Day fete at Raj Bhavan.

This move would have left Telangana as the only Indian state that will not host an official Republic Day event with the Chief Minister and Governor attending the fete.

Traditionally, Republic Day is being held as a combined official event at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. In 2022, the Governor hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan following the communication from the State Government that a public event at Parade Grounds was not possible in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Court bench of Justice P Madhavi Devi on January 25 noted that there were certain restrictions in celebrations of the Republic Day on earlier occasions but the Telangana government has failed to place on record any guidelines issued by it to be followed in any official functions due to the Covid-19 situation.

“The Republic Day being a National Festival, has to be celebrated with national fervor, grandeur, gaiety and enthusiasm,” observed the Court. “The Government of India has thought it fit to issue guidelines and all the State Governments and Union Territories are bound to follow the same to the best of their ability and in a manner befitting the occasion.”