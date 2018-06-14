App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC delivers split verdict on disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs

In the keenly-awaited judgement, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the September 18 order of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a relief to the Palaniswami government, the Madras High Court today delivered a split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 AIADMK legislators loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran.

In the keenly-awaited judgement, Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upheld the September 18 order of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down.

The senior-most judge after her will hear the matter afresh, Justice Banerjee said.

The split verdict has come as a big relief to the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami as any possible threat to its stability has been averted for now.

The bench was passing orders on petitions filed by the 18 MLAs challenging their disqualification by the Speaker under the anti-defection law.

The MLAs were disqualified after they had called on the governor on August 22 last year expressing their lack of confidence in the leadership of Palaniswami and seeking a change of guard.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 02:23 pm

tags #AIADMK #Dhinakaran #India #Politics

