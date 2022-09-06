HC defers hearing on plea against minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in 2000 murder case

The Allahabad High Court Tuesday deferred till September 27 hearing on a state government criminal appeal against the acquittal of BJP leader and Union minister Ajay Mishra in a 22-year-old murder case.

The case relates to the murder of a person, named Prabhat, at Lakhimpur kheri in 2000.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC is hearing the state government’s appeal challenging the acquittal of Mishra, the minister of state for home, in the case by the trial court.

As the matter came up for hearing before a bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal, Mishra’s counsel told it the minister has moved the Supreme Court against the HC chief justice’s order not to transfer hearing to Allahabad.

He requested the bench to postpone the hearing till the case transfer plea is heard by the SC. A previous hearing was also deferred on Mishra’s plea that he had moved to the chief justice seeking the transfer of the hearing.

The chief justice, however, rejected the transfer plea, saying the ground of his lawyer’s inability to come to Lucknow was not sufficient to consider the transfer.