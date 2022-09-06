English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    HC defers hearing on plea against minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in 2000 murder case

    The case relates to the murder of a person, named Prabhat, at Lakhimpur kheri in 2000.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

    The Allahabad High Court Tuesday deferred till September 27 hearing on a state government criminal appeal against the acquittal of BJP leader and Union minister Ajay Mishra in a 22-year-old murder case.


    The case relates to the murder of a person, named Prabhat, at Lakhimpur kheri in 2000.


    The Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC is hearing the state government’s appeal challenging the acquittal of Mishra, the minister of state for home, in the case by the trial court.


    As the matter came up for hearing before a bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Renu Agrawal, Mishra’s counsel told it the minister has moved the Supreme Court against the HC chief justice’s order not to transfer hearing to Allahabad.


    He requested the bench to postpone the hearing till the case transfer plea is heard by the SC. A previous hearing was also deferred on Mishra’s plea that he had moved to the chief justice seeking the transfer of the hearing.

    Close

    The chief justice, however, rejected the transfer plea, saying the ground of his lawyer’s inability to come to Lucknow was not sufficient to consider the transfer.

    PTI
    Tags: #Ajay Mishra #High Court #murder #plea
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 04:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.