App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC bans river rafting in Uttarakhand till new policy is framed

The court order came as a response to a PIL alleging issuance of illegal leases in favour of private parties at the Ganga riverbed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a ban on white river rafting and paragliding across the state till a transparent policy is framed by the state government on adventure sports.

The step has been taken up in order to safeguard the environment as well as the people engaging in adventure sport activities.

Underlining the need to regulate adventure sports like white river rafting and paragliding, a division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lokpal Singh in the order directed the state government to prepare a transparent policy on adventure sports within the next two weeks, until which water sports shall not be permitted in the state of Uttarakhand.

The court order came as a response to a PIL alleging issuance of illegal leases in favour of private parties at the Ganga riverbed.

The PIL contended that temporary structures are permitted to be set up on the banks of river Ganga and rafting is carried out in the river by private entrepreneurs in the river without any legal sanction.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 03:57 pm

tags #adventure sports #river rafting #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand High Court

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.