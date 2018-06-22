HC bans river rafting in Uttarakhand till new policy is framed

The Uttarakhand High Court has put a ban on white river rafting and paragliding across the state till a transparent policy is framed by the state government on adventure sports.

The step has been taken up in order to safeguard the environment as well as the people engaging in adventure sport activities.

Underlining the need to regulate adventure sports like white river rafting and paragliding, a division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lokpal Singh in the order directed the state government to prepare a transparent policy on adventure sports within the next two weeks, until which water sports shall not be permitted in the state of Uttarakhand.

The court order came as a response to a PIL alleging issuance of illegal leases in favour of private parties at the Ganga riverbed.

The PIL contended that temporary structures are permitted to be set up on the banks of river Ganga and rafting is carried out in the river by private entrepreneurs in the river without any legal sanction.