App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

HC asks Maharashtra government not to stop vehicles ferrying pets, sick animals

Justice S C Gupte in an order on Friday said the police administration must not obstruct or stop such vehicles.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to issue a clear directive to the state police to ensure ambulances or other vehicles ferrying pets and sick animals to and from veterinary clinics are not stopped during the lockdown.

Justice S C Gupte in an order on Friday said the police administration must not obstruct or stop such vehicles.

He also directed the state to clarify its stand on permitting residents across the state take their dogs out for a walk during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period.

Close

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Pune resident seeking permission to take her pet dogs outside for their daily walks.

related news

The PIL, filed through advocate Harshwardhan Bhende, claimed several police stations under the jurisdiction of Pune Police had issued "arbitrary directions" to housing societies to stop residents from taking their dogs outside for walks.

Advocate Bhende also told the high court that several ambulances and pet taxis ferrying sick animals to vet clinics were being stopped by police.

He said the Pune Police were "refusing to issue passes" for such vehicles to ply during the lockdown.

The plea claimed the Central Animal Welfare Board had asked the state police to permit taking dogs out for walk as prohibiting it would amount to causing cruelty to animals.

Advocate Bhende said animal feeders must also be permitted to feed stray animals without any obstruction from police.

The plea alleged that the Pune Police often arbitrarily stopped pet owners from taking dogs for walks and in some cases, pet owners had been taken to police stations and detained there for over three-four hours".

However, the Maharashtra government counsels P B Kakde and M M Pable told the high court that citizens were permitted to their pets for walk inside their residential compounds.

The state had only prohibited people from taking their pets outside the premises of their housing societies and individual homes.

They also said the state had "not asked its police administration to stop or obstruct ambulances or pet taxis".

The high court accepted the state's submissions, but said if there existed any directives by the Animal Welfare Board of India to the state DGPs in the matter of taking dogs for walk, the state must take an appropriate decision on it and communicate the same to the court by the next date.

"In the meantime, the state is directed to issue a clear directive to the police administration not to stop or obstruct ambulances or pet taxis from ferrying sick animals to and from veterinary clinics," Justice Gupte said.

As far as taking dogs for a walk and catering to their needs through animal feeders are concerned, the state should communicate its stand through an affidavit by May 15, the court said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 09:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.