HC asks AAP govt to submit video records of driving tests

The Delhi High Court today ordered the AAP government to place before it video recordings of driving license tests conducted on four different dates this year and the name and the final result of each applicant. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction to ascertain whether its order on September 15 last year to video record the tests was being complied with by the three driving training institutes in the city.

It asked the Delhi government to place on record the CDs of video recordings of driving competency tests held on January 16, February 24, April 27 and May 22 this year.

The court listed the matter for hearing on September 11.

The court issued the order after petitioner Pawan Kumar alleged that only the attendance of applicants and scrutiny of their documents were being video recorded and not the tests.

It noted that even the status report filed by the government makes no reference to the video recordings of the driving tests as was ordered by the court.

Kumar's PIL alleged irregularities in issuing of licences, both commercial and private, to unskilled drivers.

His plea also alleged that officials in the transport department have been issuing licences without proper tests, therefore endangering the lives of people.