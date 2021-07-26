HBSE 12th Result 2021: Haryana Board to announce Class 12 result today at 2:30 pm on bseh.org.in

Representational image

Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will annouce the result for class 12 today at 2.30 pm. The result can be checked on the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exams were cancelled.

BSEH class 12 result is based on the marks obtained in Class 10, class 11 and class 12. The formula decided for Haryana Board class 12 result is 30:10:60. The evaluation criteria were announced by BSEH. The board would give minimum weightage to Class 11 marks as HBSE was not able to hold the final exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 3 lakh students of Haryana Board would be able to check their results through their roll number. Therefore, they are advised to keep their admit cards issued by the state board handy.

As per the media reports, the HBSE class 12 result will also be available on private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Here are the steps to download BSEH Haryana Class 12 Result 2021:

-Log onto official website of Board of School Education Haryana, bseh.org.in.

-Go to the announcement section available on the homepage

-Click on“BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021” link

-Fill your details to log in.

-Check and download Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2021.

-Take a print of the Class 12 board result for any future reference.