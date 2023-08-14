Havells India plans to set up refrigerator manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Havells India to set up manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Havells India said on August 14 that it is exploring the possibility of opening a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, to manufacture refrigerators.

The proposed facility will have the capacity to manufacture of 10 lakh units till Q1 FY26, Havells said in an exchange filing.

The company, which has been currently engaged in the business of outsourcing refrigerators, will invest around Rs 350 crore in this endeavor from the funds generated by other business operations.

The company said it "wants to reap the benefits of backward integration and economies of scale" with this move.

In July, Havells India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 287.07 crore for the quarter ended June, up 18 percent from Rs 243.16 crore in the year- ago period. The company had reported a 13.8 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 4,833.80 crore against Rs 4,244.46 crore year ago.