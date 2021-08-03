'Have you bought it?' MVA leaders slam AAHL after Shiv Sena workers vandalise 'Adani Airport' signboard in Mumbai

Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani signboard, which was placed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

Leaders of Maharashtra's governing coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) slammed Adani Airport Holding Limited (AAHL) on August 3, a day after Shiv Sena workers damaged the 'Adani Airport' signboard in Mumbai.

The manner in which Adani Airport signboard was displayed has hurt the sentiments of people of Maharashtra, the MVA leaders said, pointing out that the airport in Mumbai is named after 17th century Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Mumbai airport has been named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Adani group took over management control of the airport but the way 'Adani Airport' was displayed in front of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has hurt people's sentiments," Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

"The Airport Authority's VIP gate has also been renamed by Adani which is not tolerable. It is hurting the sentiments of people. They have to take precautions to avoid problems in the future," Malik added.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant also condemned AAHL, saying that using the signboard of Adani Airport is akin to claiming ownership of the airport.

"Airport's name is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport. They wrote 'Adani Airport'. Have you bought it? Shivaji Maharaj is country's pride. They have done the vandalism," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, "In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that AAHL has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) branding or positioning at the terminal".

"The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large," the statement said.

The Adani Group last month said it has taken over the management of Mumbai international airport from the GVK group.

Mumbai International Airport is the country's second busiest airport (after Delhi's IGIA) by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With the addition of Mumbai International Airport Limited, the Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises Ltd, will now control 33 percent of India's air cargo traffic, the company had said in a statement.

With PTI inputs