MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Have to ensure animals live in safe habitats: PM Modi on rise in leopard population

He was reacting to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's tweet about the report,Status of Leopards in India 2018, which said that India now has 12,852 leopards, a more than 60 per cent increase in their population in four years since the previous estimate was conducted in 2014.

PTI
December 22, 2020 / 10:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Lauding the increase in leopard population in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that these efforts have to be kept up to ensure our animals live in safe habitats.

He was reacting to Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's tweet about the report,Status of Leopards in India 2018, which said that India now has 12,852 leopards, a more than 60 per cent increase in their population in four years since the previous estimate was conducted in 2014.

The prime minister said in a tweet, "Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats."

Releasing the report on Monday, Javadekar said the rise in leopard population following similar reports on tigers and lions shows that the country is protecting its ecology and biodiversity well.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Dec 22, 2020 10:07 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.