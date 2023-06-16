Have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs: PM Modi

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag ”9YearsOfSustainableGrowth”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity.

”In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India’s rich biodiversity,” Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government. He also shared write-ups on his government’s achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).