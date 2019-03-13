App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Have started interrogating Sushil Ansal on passport issue: Police to HC

Apart from Ansal, one of the officers who in 2013 had carried out his police verification has also been examined, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The police on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it has started to interrogate real estate baron Sushil Ansal, convicted for the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident that claimed 59 lives, regarding how he got fresh passports despite criminal cases pending against him. The submission was made by the Delhi Police in a status report placed before Justice Najmi Waziri who had on December 17 last directed the agency to lodge an FIR in connection with Ansal getting a favourable verification report in 2013 when he applied for a fresh passport.

Delhi Police had, thereafter, lodged an FIR against Ansal and the police officers who had given the favourable verification report.

In its status report, Delhi Police has said that during his interrogation, Ansal stated that in 2000, 2001 and 2004 he had obtained additional booklets for his passport and in 2013 he had applied for a fresh passport under Tatkaal scheme.

"Record from the regional passport office is still awaited and further interrogation shall be carried out after obtaining the relevant record," police said in its report.

related news

Apart from Ansal, one of the officers who in 2013 had carried out his police verification has also been examined, it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, meanwhile, placed before the court in a sealed cover its revised report regarding how Ansal's application for passport in 2018 was moved from pre-police verification status to post-police verification.

The revised report was filed after the court on the last date said there were some "anomalies" in it which needed another look.

The court was hearing a plea moved by Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), through its chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged criminal misconduct by passport and police officials in issuing the travel document to Ansal.

A fire at Uphaar Cinema during the screening of Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997 had killed 59 people.

Krishnamoorthy, who lost her two children in the tragedy, has been fighting a legal battle on behalf of the victims' families for over 20 years now.

The apex court in 2017 had asked Gopal Ansal, who was also convicted in the case, to undergo the remaining of one-year jail term in the case, while his elder brother Sushil Ansal got relief from incarceration with a prison term already undergone by him in view of age-related complications.

AVUT, represented by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, had earlier contended in court that there was a "nexus" and "conspiracy" between the regional passport office (RPO) officials, police officers and Ansal which led to the issuance of the passport to him despite being convicted in the Uphaar tragedy case.

As per rules, the passport application for new/ re-issue/ replacement of lost/ damaged passport issued by the MEA mandates the applicant to disclose whether he is involved in a criminal case or not and to produce the NOC from the court concerned in case they are involved in any criminal prosecution.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Kovind Honours Army Chief Bipi ...

Zidane Begins Second Coming With Real Against Celta

Hanubhai Dhorajiya, Who Switched to Congress in 2019, Rejoins BJP

After Seungri and Jung, Yong Jun-hyung is the Third K-Pop Star to Quit ...

Fiat Chrysler to Recall 8.63 Lakh Cars Over Emission Norm Violation

Google Banned 2.3 Billion Misleading Ads in 2018

In Numbers: Australia Seal Historic Series Win

Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddin ...

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Bengali film withdrawn from theatres: Absence of industry biggies at p ...

RBI to inject $5 bn into system: Move adds to the armoury of central b ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's opposition to Citizenship Bill turns into mo ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Deepika Padukone graces the April cover of Vogue alongside Scarlett Jo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.